KC woman behind bars after fentanyl found during traffic stop

Officials believe she intended to distribute it
Roberta Taylor
Roberta Taylor(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman is behind bars in Osage Co. after officials allegedly found fentanyl and morphine in her possession and accused her of planning to distribute it.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officials pulled a vehicle over near mile marker 160 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials indicated that they found fentanyl and morphine in the possession of the driver, identified as Roberta L. Taylor, 53, of Kansas City, Mo.

Officials noted that Taylor was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of controlled substances - fentanyl and morphine - with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

Latest News

FILE
Wichita man federally charged with sex trafficking in Kansas
Jeanna Repass
Kansas Democrats choose political newcomer to lead party
Quincy St. project
Topeka's Quincy St. Project to enter new phase, southbound lanes close
Catalytic converter thefts
RCPD hunts for those responsible for slew of weekend catalytic converter thefts