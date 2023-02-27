KC woman behind bars after fentanyl found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman is behind bars in Osage Co. after officials allegedly found fentanyl and morphine in her possession and accused her of planning to distribute it.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officials pulled a vehicle over near mile marker 160 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials indicated that they found fentanyl and morphine in the possession of the driver, identified as Roberta L. Taylor, 53, of Kansas City, Mo.

Officials noted that Taylor was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of controlled substances - fentanyl and morphine - with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.