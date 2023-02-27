Kansas K-TAGs now accepted on Florida toll roads, vice versa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ electronic toll payment device K-TAG will now be accepted on most Florida toll roads as Florida’s SunPass will be accepted on Kansas toll roads.

“This new compatibility with Florida comes at a pivotal time as KTA continues working toward its transition to cashless tolling in 2024. Using a compatible electronic transponder is the most efficient way to pay a toll,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA CEO. “KTA is excited to be a part of this step toward national interoperability which will help make travel on toll roads easier for customers.”

The KTA noted that K-TAGs are now recognized as a valid transponder through most of the Sunshine State’s system - including roads governed by the following:

Florida Turnpike Enterprise

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway

Miami-Dade Expressway

Lee County

The Authority indicated that toll roads operated by Central Florida Expressway near the Orlando area are not included in the new agreement.

In return, KTA said SunPass will join the list of electronic toll devices accepted in the Sunflower State:

K-Tag - Kansas

BancPass powered by K-Tag - Multiple states

NATIONALPASS - Multiple states

Pikepass - Oklahoma

EZ TAG - Texas

TxTag - Texas

TollTag - Texas

BestPass - Commercial transponder

PrePass - Commercial transponder

SunPass, including SunPass Mini and SunPass Pro - Florida

