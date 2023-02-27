Kansas Democrats choose political newcomer to lead party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Democrats have chosen a political newcomer to lead the party following an endorsement from Governor Laura Kelly out of step with her former Lieutenant Governor.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Kansas Democratic leaders converged on the Ramada in Topeka to choose their new party chair - former Lt. Gov. and state treasurer Lynn Rogers or political newcomer Jeanna Repass.

During the party’s annual convention dubbed Washington Days, KCUR reports that Kansas Democrats tapped Repass for the seat.

Repass was endorsed by U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D-KS), Governor Laura Kelly, House Minority Leader Vic miller and Kansas Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.