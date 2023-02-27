Kansas broadband office travelling across state to assess internet needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State broadband officials are travelling across the state to assess internet needs.

Governor Laura Kelly established the Kansas Broadband Development Office in late 2020 with the goal of bringing reliable and affordable high-speed broadband internet access to every Kansas home and business.

The office’s director visited Monday in Kansas this afternoon to explain what they aim to accomplish in its upcoming road show.

”The reason we’re doing this is because we’re putting together a five year strategic digital equity and broadband access plan in anticipation of hundreds of millions of dollars that will come to the state from our federal agency partners to bring broadband to underserved communities,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho.

The road show will stop in over 30 counties.

