Kansas broadband office travelling across state to assess internet needs

By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State broadband officials are travelling across the state to assess internet needs.

Governor Laura Kelly established the Kansas Broadband Development Office in late 2020 with the goal of bringing reliable and affordable high-speed broadband internet access to every Kansas home and business.

The office’s director visited Monday in Kansas this afternoon to explain what they aim to accomplish in its upcoming road show.

”The reason we’re doing this is because we’re putting together a five year strategic digital equity and broadband access plan in anticipation of hundreds of millions of dollars that will come to the state from our federal agency partners to bring broadband to underserved communities,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho.

The road show will stop in over 30 counties.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

Latest News

Live at Five
FILE
$3 million to be made available to help fight opioid addiction in Kansas
Jeanna Repass, of Overland Park, was elected chairwoman of the Kansas Democratic Party on...
Kansas Democrats choose Repass over Rogers in election of new state party chair
Jeremy R. L. Stover
Hiawatha hospice network president arrested on alleged sex crimes