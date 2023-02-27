K-State’s Sundell named Big 12 Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State guard Serena Sundell has earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors thanks to a strong two-game performance.

Last week, the sophomore from Maryville led the Big 12 with 22.5 points per game on 73.9 percent shooting and 90.9 percent from the free throw line. She also displayed her all-around ability with a diverse line of 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 37 minutes per game. Her field goal percentage and assists per game were the second-highest in the league last week.

Against Kansas on February 22, Sundell tallied 24 points and went 8-of-9 on free throws. She also added seven assists, five rebounds, four steals, and a block. K-State defeated Kansas 63-45.

At West Virginia on February 25, Sundell led a K-State rally from a 19-point first-half deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Sundell finished with a game-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, four assists, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocked shots. In part to Sundell’s efforts, the Wildcats nearly completed the comeback but ultimately fell to the Mountaineers 67-58.

Sundell is the second Wildcat this season to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors, joining Gabby Gregory who earned the honor on November 14.

According to HerHoopStats.com, Sundell is the only player in the nation this season to record a game with 24 or more points on 80 percent shooting, seven or more assists, five or more rebounds, four or more steals, and at least one blocked shot. She is also just the fourth player to do so since 2009-10.

Serena Sundell’s current season stats

13.2 points per game (career-high and ranked twelfth in the league)

47.4 shooting percentage (career-high)

5.1 assists per game (ranks fourth in the league)

4.8 rebounds per game

1.7 steals

0.8 blocks per game

.811 free throw percentage (eighth in the league)

K-State’s next game will send them on the road as #13 Oklahoma hosts them on March 1 at 6 PM. Wednesday’s game will air on ESPN+ and can be heard on the K-State Sports Network.

