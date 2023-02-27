K-State Basketball sweeps Big 12 weekly honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Basketball has swept the Big 12 weekly player honors for the second time this season.

Seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson were announced on February 27 as the Player of the Week and the Newcomer of the Week, respectively. It is Nowell’s third time earning the Player of the Week honor and Johnson’s fifth time being named Newcomer of the Week. Both players earned the honors after helping #11 Kansas State complete regular-season sweeps of #9 Baylor and #10 Oklahoma State last week.

This instance also marks just the second time in school history that K-State has swept both Big 12 honors in the same week. The first time it occurred was on January 9.

In last week’s two games, Nowell averaged 18 points, 9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 3 steals in 38.5 minutes per game. He also converted 19-of-20 from the free throw line.

Currently, Nowell leads the Big 12 in scoring (19.8 PPG), assists (7.0 APG), 3-point field goals per game (2.63), steals (2.6 SPG), free throw percentage (92.2) and minutes (38.9 MPG) in league-only games.

As for Johnson, he averaged 21 points, 2.5 assists, and 3 rebounds in 38.5 minutes per game during the two-game span, and he finished with a 60 percent shooting percentage — including 55.6 percent from 3-point range.

Johnson is currently averaging a team-best 17.6 points with a 52 percent shooting percentage, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in 33 minutes per game. Johnson is one of two players (the other is Kansas’ Jalen Wilson) to rank in the top-5 in the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding — both in overall and league-only games.

K-State will complete its home schedule on Wednesday night when the Wildcats host the Oklahoma Sooners (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) at 7 PM CT on Big 12 Now. There will be a senior night pregame ceremony for Johnson and Nowell and several others.

A limited number of tickets are still available by calling (800) 221-CATS or online at //kstatesports.com/tickets.

