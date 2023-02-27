Hiawatha hospice network president arrested on alleged sex crimes

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The president and CEO of a hospice network based in Hiawatha has been arrested on alleged sex and drug crimes.

The Brown County Jail Roster indicates that Jeremy R. L. Stover, 48, of Hiawatha, was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Stover was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on promoting the sale of sexual relations, sexual battery and possession of opiates.

Stover is listed as the President and CEO of Freedom Hospice, a company “locally owned and operated by a cancer survivor and retired army medic veteran.”

Both the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Freedom Hospice have been contacted for further information. 13 NEWS awaits a response from both.

Stover remains behind bars with no bond listed.

