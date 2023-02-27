Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Kansas and three from South Dakota are behind bars after meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in two separate traffic stops in Brown Co.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, officials stopped a vehicle in the area of 5th Ave. and W. 15th St. in Horton for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials noted that K-9 Carla indicated that drugs had been in the vehicle and an investigation ensued.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said about 6 grams of methamphetamine, pipes, baggies, needles, syringes and marijuana were seized as evidence.

As a result, officials said John Whipple, 23, of Sioux Falls, S.D., Eric Cournoyer, 39, of Wagner, S.D., and Brand Langland, 56, of Sioux Falls, were all arrested. All three were booked into jail on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Horton Police and Sac and Fox Police both aided in the investigation.

Then, around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officials said they stopped another vehicle in the area of 250th and Prairie Rd. for a traffic violation.

During this stop, officials also said meth, marijuana and paraphernalia were found. As a result, Zach Brown, 40, of Highland, was booked into jail on possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony warrant for parole violation.

