Fort Riley, USD 475 again honored for community partnership

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley and Geary County Schools have again been honored for their community partnership to enhance the lives of soldiers and their families.

Officials on Fort Riley say that the Department of the Army recently presented its Army Community Partnership Award to Fort Riley and USD 475 Geary Co. Schools in a virtual ceremony.

Fort Riley noted that the ceremony was held on Feb. 21 and it was hosted by the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations, Energy and Environment.

The Army indicated that its Community Partnership Awards Program is focused on highlighting examples of exceptional cooperation and diligence to encourage continued collaboration and achieve the full potential of community partnerships.

Officials said that Fort Riley and Geary Co. Schools were honored for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement. The agreement expanded mission capability and improved training capabilities through a cost-effective upgrade of facilities required to train and prepare units for multi-domain operations.

“We appreciate your recognition of the great partnership we have here at Fort Riley with our school district,” said Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Support of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. “This is a great opportunity for us to improve quality of life for our Soldiers and families. And we really appreciate the fact that we’re able to save about $5 million annually through our agreements, but especially with our schools, USD 475.”

According to officials, the agreement creates a 49% cost savings for the Army and stabilized the contract workforce to support the school district. This resulted in an 83% procurement time savings which expanded operational capabilities and improved community relations. This also marks the second year that the military base and district have been honored with the award.

For 2022, officials indicated that the Army named seven installations and communities to be awarded for their partnerships to improve the quality of life for Soldiers and their families. For Riley and its community partners have been recognized with its award three of the last five years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.