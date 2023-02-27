Families of Topeka men killed in officer-involved shootings call for release of body cam footage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members of two Topeka men who died as a result of separate 2022 officer-involved shootings say the public should be able to see the police footage of those fatal encounters.

“I was able to go view the video footage of Taylor being killed by the Topeka Police Department and my question is, if it’s justified, why show pictures of what y’all want the public to view, why not the video?” said Da’Mabrius Duncan, mother of Taylor Lowery’s child.

They say they are not anti-law enforcement, they believe it’s about accountability.

“Today we are about truth and we’re just asking for transparency. So we are not against the police, we are not anti-cops, we are not attacking law enforcement. So stop the division, we are about accountability and so while we support the police, we also require accountability as we all should,” said LaRonna Lassiter Saunders, legal representative for the families.

Christopher Kelley was killed at the Topeka Amtrak Station when officers say he charged at them with a knife.

Taylor Lowery was shot and killed outside of a Topeka Kwik Shop after TPD officers say they saw Lowery attempt to steal a car and then advance toward them wielding a knife.

The families say they still have unanswered questions as to why the body cam footage has not been released.

“The public deserves to know... body cam footage is undeniably accurate and is regarded as a great aid in the truth seeking process. If you all want to create transparency and accountability and restore the trust that this community has lost, in particular, the black and brown community, in law enforcement and city officials, release the daggone tapes,” said Christian Kelley, older sister of Christopher Kelley.

They also believe these incidents speak to a larger problem of how police are trained.

“As you can see, the TPD isn’t adequately trained to deal with a mental health crisis. So it’s easier to take a person to jail, or in the cases of Lowery and Kelley, to murder them,” said Daniel Martin, brother-in-law of Christopher Kelley.

Others at the news conference say they want the city to be proactive in figuring out solutions to prevent future tragedies.

“These are not new ideas. Citizen review boards, increasing training are things that are done across the country. There’s a lot of data that proves it increases the public trust, that it increases that relationship between the community, and the police department, and the city,” said Danielle Twemlow, community advocate.

Before Sunday’s conference, 13 NEWS asked Topeka police about the group’s concern.

They referred to previous responses to Kansas open record requests with this statement:

“The City of Topeka has previously provided the attached KORA responses to requests by another local media outlet. We’re sharing these responses with you today, in their entirety. The responses explain in depth the reasons for the city’s denial. The city doesn’t have anything further to add at this time.”

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay ruled that officers acted justifiably in both shootings.

