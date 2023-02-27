Emma Chapman reflects on journey from K-State to Washburn basketball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn women’s basketball senior forward is thriving in Topeka, but she began her collegiate career just an hour west at Bramlage Coliseum.

”I just think I needed a better fit for me. And academically the classes at K-State are huge, and I just wanted something a little bit smaller,” said Chapman. “You know, coming from a classroom of 20 kids to a huge lecture hall of 150.”

Transferring to Washburn after two years put that friendly and personal feeling back into academics for Chapman.

“I came here and it was really nice to walk into a classroom and my professor be like ‘Hey Emma how was your weekend? I know you’re on the women’s basketball team’ like knows who you are, wants to talk about life and connect on a different level, it’s really cool,” Chapman said.

She began her freshman year with the Wildcats and opted out her sophomore year due to Covid-19. After that, she traded purple for blue. She admits it was definitely an adjustment getting back into the game.

“Last year with Coach McHenry trying to work back into playing basketball, what it’s like to be on a competitive floor, you just can’t replicate that when you’re not actually playing,” she said.

And then, another coaching change, with Lora Westling entering the helm following McHenry’s retirement. But Chapman says the former Ichabod has already done something really special with their team in just one season.

“Finally getting into a groove with Coach Wes and with the team this year, and I’m just really happy that I can do it for my teammates, and you know it being my last year just making that even sweeter,” she said.

In her senior season, she’s hitting her stride. She’s gotten 24 starting nods, and is averaging 8 points and 4.4 boards per game.

She says feeling the support from the Washburn community is just the icing on the cake.”

“The community around even just women’s sports here is amazing. It’s so strong and they’re such a great fanbase that you know will always show up and genuinely wants to be here and cares about the program and I mean it’s wonderful. It’s super inspiring. It makes you wanna come every day and get in and do work for them so you can show them how grateful and then how fun it is to be here,” she reflected.

