‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

A man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume is leaving people feeling creeped out and uncomfortable. (Source: KSBW, Michael Nelson, CNN)
By Brisa Colon, KSBW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California say they are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after encountering a man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume.

Police are warning others to stay away from the man, who they say has been bothering visitors and yelling at them.

“Yeah, he’s a weirdo, for sure. He puts the ‘w’ in weirdo,” one beachgoer said. “I actually got him to take a picture with my dog. Yeah, he kind of creeped my dog out, too.”

Police said while they’ve received several complaints about the man, at this point, he has not committed any crimes in the city.

The man has faced criminal charges in other parts of the country, police said, although they did not provide any additional details.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

Latest News

Riley County officials attempt to identify a man who led them on a chase on Feb. 24, 2023.
Details into weekend Manhattan burglary released, suspect ID still sought
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
Andrea Conus
Ottawa woman behind bars after meth found during late-night traffic stop
FILE - Former Davidson basketball player, coach, and Athletic Director, and former Virginia...
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies