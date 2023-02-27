Details into weekend Manhattan burglary released, suspect ID still sought

Riley County officials attempt to identify a man who led them on a chase on Feb. 24, 2023.
Riley County officials attempt to identify a man who led them on a chase on Feb. 24, 2023.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Details into a weekend burglary in which officials have sought the public’s help to identify the suspect have been released.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, officials were called to the 300 block of Messenger Rd. at Fairmont Park in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said that two women, 42 and 55, reported a man and possibly a second had smashed the window of their car and stolen a purse that contained around $720 in cash and financial cards.

Officials noted that they later found that the vehicle the suspects had reportedly driven had been abandoned in the 900 block of Denison Ave. The stolen property was also later found in a dumpster in the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Rd.

Anyone with information is still encouraged to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

