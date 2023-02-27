Appraiser’s Office: Most Riley Co. properties to see tax increases in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the County Appraiser’s Office, most property owners in Riley Co. will see a tax increase in 2023 due to increases in their property’s value.

The Riley County Appraiser’s Office says on Monday, Feb. 27, that it has mailed out all the 2023 Change of Value Notices for each of the 25,000 parcels of real estate in the county. These documents reflect the change in property value due to fluctuations in local real estate markets or changes to individual properties such as improvements.

The Office noted that CVNs provide both the current and previous years’ appraised and assessed value, a brief explanation of the valuation process and explanations of the appeal process. Most properties in Riley Co. will see a value increase that ranges from 7%- 17% more than the 2020 value.

“Value change is largely attributed to real estate sales and a reflection of the local market,” said Riley County Appraiser Anna Burson. “We value property according to market per state guidelines, our goal is to ensure everyone’s piece of the pie is accurate.”

According to the office, it does not set property taxes as those are determined by school boards, city commissions and the county commission when annual budgets are decided. For more information about the relationship between valuation and property tax, click HERE.

Officials indicated that CVN mailing also includes a form to be sent to the Appraiser’s Office for an informal appeal. Property owners have until March 27 to schedule appeals.

The Office noted that property data for all parcels in the county can be accessed through the county website HERE.

“If you’re considering an appeal and looking for additional sales information, please contact our office and we will email details about the sales in your neighborhood upon request,” said Burson.

