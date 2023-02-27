$4.1 million to be made available in tax credits for charity in the Sunflower State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $4.1 million will be made available to Kansas nonprofit organizations in tax credits they may offer donors for certain projects.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Friday, Feb. 24, that $4.1 million in tax credits will again be made available under the Community Service Tax Credit Program.

KDOC noted that the CSP aids private nonprofit organizations and public healthcare entities that undertake major capital campaigns for projects that involve:

Community service, including childcare

Non-governmental crime prevention

Youth apprenticeship and technical training

Healthcare services

Under this program, the Department indicated that the state authorizes nonprofits to offer tax credits to their donors who make contributions toward these approved projects. Organizations are chosen through a competitive process.

KDOC said the application window will be open from March 1 through April 30 with up to $200,000 in tax credits available per organization. Applications are available HERE.

The Department noted that projects should be unique or one-time in nature and create lasting value for the organization. For example, it said projects could include a capital campaign, major equipment purchase, major renovation or build capacity.

As was the case in 2022, KDOC said CSP has earmarked up to $1 million for childcare and early childhood development projects for services to those under the age of 5. Organizations in rural areas are eligible for a 70% credit and those in non-rural areas are eligible for a 50% credit.

To register for an introductory webinar for the program for more information, click HERE.

