$3 million to be made available to help fight opioid addiction in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $3 million is set to be made available in the first week of March to help fight opioid addiction in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Monday, Feb. 27, that the first round of funds under the Kansas Fights Addiction grant program will be made available in March. He said the funds were recovered by the state through opioid legal settlements to support substance abuse and addiction services.

AG Kobach indicated that the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board has agreed to make an initial $3 million available to eligible groups through a Request for Proposal grant application process to prioritize strategies related to treatment, recovery, and harm reduction and to link people to support services. It is scheduled to open on March 6.

Kobach noted that a second RFP announcement anticipated in early May will make another $2 million available. This round will prioritize prevention, providers and health systems as well as public safety and first responders.

According to the Attorney General, the opioid epidemic has taken a massive toll on the nation, as well as on Kansas. Over one million Americans have died from drug overdoses since 1999 and in 2021, it is estimated that more than 107,000 died of an OD - 75% of which involved opioids.

In 2019, Kobach said Kansas reported 393 overdose deaths. That number rose to 477 in 2020 and spiked to 678 in 2021.

Since then, the AG indicated that the Sunflower State has reached multiple settlements with major pharmaceutical companies, distributors and related firms as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to hold those who fueled the crisis accountable. The move also provides funds to support addiction services.

Kobach noted that Kansas has secured more than $340 million in settlements to be paid over the next 18 years.

According to Kobach, the Kansas Legislature also enacted the Kansas Fights Addiction Act in 2021 which authorized the creation of the KFA board. He said the Sunflower Foundation - a statewide health charity based in Topeka - serves as administrator for the program.

The Attorney General said eligibility is limited to state agencies, local and county governments and nonprofit organizations which provide services in Kansas to prevent, reduce, treat or abate and remediate substance abuse or addiction. To be eligible, he said applicants are required to release all legal claims that arise from covered conduct against each defendant named in the settlement agreements.

Kobach indicated that the RFPs constitute a short-term approach to funding immediate needs in the Sunflower State. During the first year, he said the KFA board will hold a comprehensive use disorder needs assessment to guide long-term funding strategies. To expedite distribution, he said the board agreed to approve these initial rounds before the needs assessment is complete, which could take up to a year.

The AG also noted that more information about the grant application and review process will be announced on March 6.

