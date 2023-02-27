2/3 who claimed gender discrimination in TPD receive promotions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two of the three female leaders in the Topeka Police Department who filed a lawsuit that claimed gender discrimination have now been promoted.

The City of Topeka tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Feb. 27 that Police Chief Bryan Wheeles has formally extended promotions to Jana Harden and Jennifer Cross, two women who previously filed lawsuits against the department for gender discrimination.

The City noted that the promotions for Harden, for the rank of Major, and Cross, for the rank of Captain, will go into effect on April 1. The Major position is in the Executive Bureau while the Captian position is in the Field Operations Bureau.

In 2020, the City indicated that the fourth Major’s position was eliminated due to budgetary restrictions. However, in 2023, it said it was able to restore this position.

In mid-January, Harden, Cross and Captain Collen Stuart all filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court which claimed they had been passed over for promotions to deputy chief and major - despite more experience and higher education than the men who were chosen to fill the positions.

However, the City has made clear that the promotions are not in response to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.