Widespread rain and storms tonight, severe chance south of I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clouds today have kept temperatures from getting too warm, but mid to upper 50s are spread across Northeast Kansas. However, Central Kansas has seen clearing and temperatures are in the mid 60s that direction. Severe thunderstorms have developed this afternoon over the Texas panhandle and are moving into Southwest Kansas and West Oklahoma. This activity will fill in as it moves east, however energy is lower in East Kansas. There is still a risk for 60 mph winds south of I-70 when the line of storms gets to our area.

Tonight: Heavy rain and thunderstorms. Storms will produce winds of 60-70 mph in some spots. Not everyone will see wind gusts of 60 mph, but we will have pockets of winds that strong. Lows tonight in the upper 40s. Winds become extremely windy behind the storm line from the WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Warm and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Timing of storms goes like this: 7PM in Central Kansas, 9PM in Marysville-Manhattan-Emporia, 10PM Sabetha-Topeka-Osage City. The highest risk for severe storms is mainly south of I-70 where winds could gust to 60 mph, perhaps stronger. There is also a risk for quarter size hail paired with the high winds. The severe threat will have passed shortly after midnight tonight.

Rainfall amounts at the end of the storm will be promising between 0.50″ and 1.00″. The good news is that the thunderstorm rains will produce more runoff and low ponds or rivers will be filled more than compared to a light to moderate rainfall event.

Going into the wind bag is opened over Kansas and west winds will blow in at 20 to 30 mph producing gusts around 45 mph. Temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be mild in the upper 50sd to low 60s to round out the month of February. Another storm system will be in the southern plains Thursday and may move just far enough north to bring another round of moisture to Kansas Thursday night.

It is becoming more likely that we will see additional rainfall with this second system as the latest storm tracks have moved the storm a little farther north. This system will be cold enough to also produce some areas of a rain/snow mix Thursday night. Snowfall amounts should not be a concern and are looking on the lighter side at less than an inch.

