Wichita man reflects on working with former President Jimmy Carter

Wichita man reflects on working with Jimmy Carter.
Wichita man reflects on working with Jimmy Carter.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - David Austin and his family worked with Jimmy Carter for Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit organization has been building homes for more than three decades. David remembers Carter as genuine, a hard worker and down to earth.

“Growing up it was the norm, to go on work weeks and to see him in blue jeans and a t-shirt helping out the less fortunate,” said David. “He was pounding nails, he was sleeping on church basement floors, he was walking with us.”

David said the last time he talked with Carter was a decade ago. He said the former President has forever made an impact on his life.

“Thank you for being a great example,” David said. “A great example of what its like to be a husband, great example of what it’s like to be a Christian, a great example of what its like to put people first... he truly embodies all of those great qualities.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building
A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Topeka Police investigate a Sept. 30, 2022 homicide under the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown...
Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life

Latest News

FILE
One dead following early-morning collision with semi-truck on Kansas highway
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 2-26-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 2-26-23
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
FILE
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student