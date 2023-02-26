U.S. Transportation Secretary to visit KC for new airport terminal opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Kansas City and De Soto, Kansas, on Monday to see the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport as well as construction at the site of the future Panasonic EV battery manufacturing facility.

Buttigieg will begin his day by joining Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and other local and aviation leaders at the new KCI terminal.

After the event at KCI, Buttigieg will go to De Soto to join Rep. Sharice Davids, Kansas Lieutenant Gov. David Toland, DeSoto Mayor Rick Walker, Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly, local labor leaders and Panasonic North American Energy President Allan Swan at the future facility site of a Panasonic EV battery manufacturing facility.

Buttigieg is also scheduled to visit UMKC to highlight a recent University Transportation Center grant that will develop innovative approaches to improving sustainability, resilience, and equity of transportation infrastructure. While at UMKC, he’ll tour transportation-related facilities on campus and meet with students.

None of the events Buttigieg will be at will be open to the public.

