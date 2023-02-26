Two hospitalized after icy roads cause SUV to flip down Topeka embankment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were sent to the hospital after icy roads caused an SUV from Kansas City to flip down an embankment along a Topeka interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, emergency crews were called to the Valencia Rd. exit on westbound I-70 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Kenrick A. Waite, 33, of Kansas City, had been headed west on the interstate. Waite said he hit a slick spot on the interstate due to icy conditions and lost control of his SUV.

KHP noted that the SUV went off the north side of the interstate and flipped about three or four times as it rolled down the embankment.

Officials said Waite and his passenger, Penelope Waite, 21, of Kansas City, were both taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

