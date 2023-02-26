Two hospitalized after car flips on icy Emporia interstate

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two passengers were hospitalized after the car they were in flipped on an icy interstate near Emporia over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of Road 175 and southbound I-35 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Ford Focus driven by Luis R. Tosca-Placeres, 66, of Dodge City, had been headed south on the interstate, when control of the vehicle was lost and it rolled into the right ditch.

Officials noted that Tosca-Placeras and a passenger in the car, Carlos Mas Alfonso, 36, of Dodge City, both escaped the crash without injury. However, two other passengers were taken to Newman Regional Health.

KHP said Helmes Fernandez Roque, 49, of Dodge City, was hospitalized with minor injuries while Daymarelis Cervantes Perera, 46, of Dodge City was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials indicated that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

