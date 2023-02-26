Two hospitalized after car flips on icy Emporia interstate

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two passengers were hospitalized after the car they were in flipped on an icy interstate near Emporia over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of Road 175 and southbound I-35 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Ford Focus driven by Luis R. Tosca-Placeres, 66, of Dodge City, had been headed south on the interstate, when control of the vehicle was lost and it rolled into the right ditch.

Officials noted that Tosca-Placeras and a passenger in the car, Carlos Mas Alfonso, 36, of Dodge City, both escaped the crash without injury. However, two other passengers were taken to Newman Regional Health.

KHP said Helmes Fernandez Roque, 49, of Dodge City, was hospitalized with minor injuries while Daymarelis Cervantes Perera, 46, of Dodge City was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials indicated that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building
A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Topeka Police investigate a Sept. 30, 2022 homicide under the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown...
Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life

Latest News

FILE - Hundreds pour into Topeka Zoo’s Roar and Pour Wine Fest
Raise a Glass: Roar and Pour returns to Topeka Zoo in 2023
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)
New toolkit launched in Kansas to aid victims of domestic violence
FILE
Lawmakers demand answers from DoT following East Palestine derailment