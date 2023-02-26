Sunday morning shooting leaves three injured

Police responded to a shooting that left three injured.
Police responded to a shooting that left three injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers of the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of SE Topeka Blvd. on multiple reports of gunfire in the area Sunday morning.

Police found one individual on the scene suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later, two more victims arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can by made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building
A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life
Topeka Police investigate a Sept. 30, 2022 homicide under the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown...
Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide
Severe Storms possible tomorrow night
60s Sunday with Severe Storms Sunday Night

Latest News

Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
6A 5A State Wrestling February 25, 2023
6A and 5A State Wrestling Champions crowned
Turnpike Tussle at White Auditorium, February 25, 2023.
Emporia State sweeps the 2022-23 Turnpike Tussle
Great Overland Station holds first Comic Convention
Great Overland Station holds first Comic Convention