Sunday morning shooting leaves three injured

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers of the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of SE Topeka Blvd. on multiple reports of gunfire in the area Sunday morning.

Police found one individual on the scene suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later, two more victims arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can by made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

