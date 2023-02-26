RCPD looks for man wanted in recent burglary following unsuccessful chase

Riley County officials attempt to identify a man who led them on a chase on Feb. 24, 2023.
Riley County officials attempt to identify a man who led them on a chase on Feb. 24, 2023.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County are on the lookout for a man wanted in a recent burglary investigation after an unsuccessful chase over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says it is on the hunt for the man pictured in connection to a recent car burglary near Fairmont Park in Manhattan.

Officials said that on Friday, Feb. 24, they did find the suspect vehicle in the burglary and chased it for a short time, however, the pursuit was terminated and the driver was never found.

RCPD said it believes the person pictured and another who is not pictured ran away and left their vehicle abanded in the 900 block of Denison Ave.

Officials noted that residents should be aware and believe the many may try to steal another vehicle in an attempt to leave the area.

