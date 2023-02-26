Raise a Glass: Roar and Pour returns to Topeka Zoo in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roar and Pour will return bigger and better in 2023 at the Topeka Zoo following a COVID-19 hiatus, including a new VIP experience.

The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that the annual Roar & Pour Wine Fest presented by Kaw Valley Bank will return in 2023. On April 29, Zoo guests will see a bigger and better event with fantastic wine, food and entertainment.

The Zoo noted that early bird tickets are already on sale and are discounted $5 off the regular price. In the past, the event has sold out, so those interested should purchase their tickets as soon as possible. All proceeds benefit educational programs, exhibits and operations at the zoo.

Zoo officials indicated that the event has not been seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, eight local artists and eight zoo animals will partner to create unique works of art to be showcased and auctioned at the event.

“At this year’s event, we are dedicated to elevating the guest experience. We are increasing the amount of pouring stations and adding entertainment, which is an added value for our guests,” said Andrea Jones, Special Events Coordinator. “We’re adding new features to our VIP experience, such as a fast pass for tastings. We are incredibly excited to celebrate our 90th anniversary and showcase the Zoo’s newest addition, Giraffe & Friends.”

The Zoo said growth for the 2023 event has been made possible by Kaw Valley Bank.

“The Topeka Zoo is a longtime favorite,” said Debbie Schwartz, Vice President of Marketing. “We at Kaw Valley Bank, are happy to support their mission to enrich our community through wildlife conservation and education.”

Officials indicated that Roar and Pour will be held from 6 - 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, with a VIP reception from 5 - 6. General admission tickets will be sold for $60, VIP tickets for $90 and Designated Driver tickets for $25.

New in 2023, the Zoo noted that the VIP experience will include parking and a fast pass for each food and winery location. When VIP guests arrive, they will be invited to explore the new Giraffe and Friends exhibit with a delicious cider provided by Z&M Twisted Vineyard and Winery. they will then venture to the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden where they will enjoy food provided by Bobby’s Food Co. and a flight of four wines. Nate in the Evening will also provide musical entertainment for VIPs.

Those interested in purchasing tickets should click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.