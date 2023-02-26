One hospitalized after icy roads cause Jeep to flip, slide into oncoming traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the control of a Jeep was lost on an icy Kansas interstate, one man was taken to the hospital after it flipped and slid into oncoming traffic.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of SW West Union Rd. and eastbound I-70 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by Jonah A. Escobar, 24, of Rossville, had been headed west on I-70, when control of the vehicle was lost on an icy bridge.

KHP noted that the Jeep slid into the median and began to roll. It hit a guardrail and landed on its roof in the eastbound lanes of traffic. From there, the Jeep slid into a 2012 Honda driven by Chase M. Kloiber, 19, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Officials indicated that Escobar was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, as well as Kloiber, both escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

