One dead following early-morning collision with semi-truck on Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARTRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following an early-morning collision with a semi-truck on a highway south of Hutchinson over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, officials were called to the area of Partridge Rd. and K-61 Highway, about 5 miles southwest of Hutchinson, with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Larry L. Christiansen, 75, of Hudson, had been headed north on Partridge Rd. At the same time, a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Kapil Dev Sharma, 30, of South Ozone Park, N.Y., had been headed northeast on the highway.

According to KHP, Christiansen failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the oncoming semi-truck.

KHP noted that Christiansen was pronounced dead at the scene while Sharma escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building
A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Topeka Police investigate a Sept. 30, 2022 homicide under the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown...
Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life

Latest News

Allison Hess prayer vigil
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
Wild Horse Saloon shooting
Three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Julian Everett
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 2-26-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 2-26-23