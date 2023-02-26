One dead following early-morning collision with semi-truck on Kansas highway

PARTRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following an early-morning collision with a semi-truck on a highway south of Hutchinson over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, officials were called to the area of Partridge Rd. and K-61 Highway, about 5 miles southwest of Hutchinson, with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Larry L. Christiansen, 75, of Hudson, had been headed north on Partridge Rd. At the same time, a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Kapil Dev Sharma, 30, of South Ozone Park, N.Y., had been headed northeast on the highway.

According to KHP, Christiansen failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the oncoming semi-truck.

KHP noted that Christiansen was pronounced dead at the scene while Sharma escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

