Oklahoma City man hospitalized after ice causes rollover crash north of Topeka

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Oklahoma City was sent to the hospital after icy conditions caused his truck to flip off of a Kansas highway north of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, emergency crews were called to the 8000 block of NW Highway 75 in Shawnee Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Ford F150 driven by Elgin Little, 42, of Oklahoma City, had been headed south on the highway. However, due to icy road conditions, Little lost control of the truck and left the roadway.

From there, KHP noted that the truck flipped into the west ditch.

Officials said Little was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building
A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Topeka Police investigate a Sept. 30, 2022 homicide under the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown...
Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life

Latest News

FILE
Two hospitalized after icy roads cause SUV to flip down Topeka embankment
FILE
Holton Police warn residents of Publishers Clearing House scam
FILE - The new Gage Park mini train is unloaded on Feb. 20, 2023.
Officials to celebrate Gage Park mini-train’s first run, Topekans enter drawing
FILE
Lawrence woman hospitalized following rear-end collision on KC highway