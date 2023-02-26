Oklahoma City man hospitalized after ice causes rollover crash north of Topeka

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Oklahoma City was sent to the hospital after icy conditions caused his truck to flip off of a Kansas highway north of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, emergency crews were called to the 8000 block of NW Highway 75 in Shawnee Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Ford F150 driven by Elgin Little, 42, of Oklahoma City, had been headed south on the highway. However, due to icy road conditions, Little lost control of the truck and left the roadway.

From there, KHP noted that the truck flipped into the west ditch.

Officials said Little was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

