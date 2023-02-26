Officials to celebrate Gage Park mini-train’s first run, Topekans enter drawing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As officials gear up to celebrate the opening of the new Gage Park mini-train, Topekans have entered an online drawing to claim their spot on the locomotive’s inaugural run.

Officials with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation say that at 9 a.m. on March 13, they will host a ceremony to celebrate the first run of the new Gage Park mini train. The event will be held at the Gage Park mini-train depot at 635 SW Gage Blvd.

SCP+R indicated that opening remarks will be made by director Tim Laurent and elected officials while the historic first ride for Topekans will be decided by an online raffle. It said patrons bought $1 tickets for entrance into a drawing for the first ride.

Following the first ride, officials noted that train rides will begin for the general public at 10 a.m. and will be free only on March 13.

After 55 years of the Iron Horse diesel-powered mini-train, Parks and Rec. said a new electric train will continue to create memories for generations of park visitors. Parts had become difficult to find and many times required fabrication from scratch material to keep it running. It also caused more parts to break down.

Now, SCP+R noted that the new electric train has far fewer mechanical parts and will be easier and less expensive to maintain.

