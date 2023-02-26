New toolkit launched in Kansas to aid victims of domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new toolkit to help prevent Kansans from falling victim to intimate partner violence and aid those who do has been launched in the Sunflower State.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that a toolkit to help communities create local teams to prevent intimate partner violence and support survivors has officially launched.

Gov. Kelly indicated that the toolkit provides communities with resources to create teams as well as identify and manage cases where someone may be at high risk of either perpetrating or being the victim of intimate partner violence. Between 2017 and 2021, she said local law enforcement agencies responded to nearly 115,000 incidents of domestic violence.

“I am proud to provide, along with many partners, such a robust set of resources for Kansas communities to prevent domestic violence and protect survivors,” Kelly said. “Such a complex problem demands nuanced solutions, and this toolkit gives cities and counties the ability to tailor their responses to their communities’ needs.

Kelly noted that the toolkit was created with support from the Office on Violence Against Women and was created by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Domestic and Sexual Violence Response. It is now available online and support will be provided by the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence as it is implemented.

“By using these tools, communities in Kansas can reduce the risk of serious and lethal violence for victims of intimate partner violence,” Michelle McCormick, Executive Director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, said. “We know that when professionals come together in a coordinated manner to identify and respond to high-risk domestic violence situations, these actions can save lives.”

In addition to the toolkit, the Governor said that Kansas City has been chosen as a pilot community to create a high-risk team and implement the tool to identify high-risk cases with grant funding. Representatives from the police department and local domestic violence nonprofit Friends of Yates have worked with the program and KCSDV to implement the tools and will launch the effort soon.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department to partner with the State of Kansas and our community partners to address domestic violence, especially in regards to the role it plays in so many homicides,” Chief Karl Oakman, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said.

Kelly noted that anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation or socioeconomic staus, can become a victim of domestic violence. Free and confidential help is available for victims at 888-363-2287.

To reach the new toolkit, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.