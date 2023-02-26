Negro League Baseball exhibit officially open at TSCPL

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shawnee County Public Library (TSCPL) has officially opened their new exhibit, Shades of Greatness. The exhibit highlights the history of Negro League Baseball.

The library hosted a reception Friday evening to welcome the exhibit to the public.

“[The Negro League Baseball Museum] invited a lot of artists from all over the country to come to the museum and take a look at their archives then make an artwork about what inspired them most,” Sherry Bets, arts curator, said. “This is a real success story. These communities who had these teams flourished. The teams helped the economy of those communities and the players are some of the best players we’ve seen in the history of baseball.”

The exhibit runs through May 7th at the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery in the library.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night...
Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death
One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday on Seth Child...
One life-flighted after cross-over crash Friday morning in Manhattan
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire
Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building

Latest News

Negro League Baseball exhibit officially open at TSCPL
Negro League Baseball exhibit officially open at TSCPL
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
No. 3 KU holds on to beat West Virginia
The Home Show will finish up tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is located at 721 Levee Dr....
Flint Hills Area Builders Association hosts its Home Show