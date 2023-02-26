Negro League Baseball exhibit officially open at TSCPL

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shawnee County Public Library (TSCPL) has officially opened their new exhibit, Shades of Greatness. The exhibit highlights the history of Negro League Baseball.

The library hosted a reception Friday evening to welcome the exhibit to the public.

“[The Negro League Baseball Museum] invited a lot of artists from all over the country to come to the museum and take a look at their archives then make an artwork about what inspired them most,” Sherry Bets, arts curator, said. “This is a real success story. These communities who had these teams flourished. The teams helped the economy of those communities and the players are some of the best players we’ve seen in the history of baseball.”

The exhibit runs through May 7th at the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery in the library.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.