Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for Aggravated Assault was booked into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on multiple pursuits.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, officers of the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of SE Washington at around 12:30 a.m. for an Aggravated Assault. Upon officers arriving in the area, the subject wanted in connection to the assault was located and officers conducted a traffic stop.

Officers made contact with Julian Everett, 38, who then initiated several low-speed vehicle pursuits, eventually stopping at the 1200 block of SE Washington. Everett told officers he had a firearm, prompting the TPD’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators responding to the scene. At approximately 3:04 a.m., Everett was taken into custody without incident.

Everett was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Correction for charges of Aggravated Assault, Felony Flee and attempt to Elude Law Enforcement Officers, Interference with Law Enforcement Officers and multiple traffic offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

