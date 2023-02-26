Lawrence woman hospitalized following rear-end collision on KC highway

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to the hospital after her vehicle was rear-ended on a Kansas City highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, emergency crews were called to the I-35/I-435 junction in Johnson Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Madison Torneden, 20, of Baldwin City, and a 2023 Kia Soul driven by Sarah Ready, 39, of Lawrence, had both been headed north on I-35 when traffic came to a stop.

According to KHP, Torneden’s Impala did not stop in time and rear-ended Ready’s Soul.

While KHP noted that Tornedon escaped the crash without injury, it said Ready was taken to Menorah Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

