Lawmakers demand answers from DoT following East Palestine derailment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican lawmakers, including Jake LaTurner, have demanded answers from the Department of Transportation following its relaxed response to the East Palestine train derailment.

On Friday, Feb. 24, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he joined Republican peers on the Oversight and Accountability Committee to launch an investigation into the U.S. Department of Transportation’s failure to promptly respond to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Representative LaTurner said the failure caused an environmental and public health emergency. He said lawmakers are now concerned by the Department’s slow pace to resolve the ongoing emergency and have requested documents and information related to the derailment.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the ongoing crisis that began on February 3, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. A Norfolk Southern freight train’s derailment and the ensuing response released highly toxic chemical materials into the air, water, and soil—forcing residents of East Palestine to evacuate. This incident is an environmental and public health emergency that now threatens Americans across state lines,” wrote the Republican lawmakers. “Despite the U.S. Department of Transportation’s responsibility to ensure safe and reliable transport in the United States, you ignored the catastrophe for over a week. The American people deserve answers as to what caused the derailment, and DOT needs to provide an explanation for its leadership’s apathy in the face of this emergency.”

After the derailment, LaTurner indicated that crews held a controlled release and burn of the toxic chemicals - which included the explosive and carcinogenic vinyl chloride - that had been transported in the railcars. Some of these chemicals could still be present in the area as residents continue to report dead animals, strong odors, burning sensations, rashes and watery eyes.

The Congressman noted that fallout from the derailment continues to develop.

“One hazardous materials specialist explained, ‘We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open.’ As Secretary of Transportation, you must provide transparency to the American public on this matter. Instead, you have attempted to blame others for infrastructure that is within DOT’s ambit of responsibilities,” continued the Republican lawmakers. “Under your leadership, DOT supported President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, which included billions of dollars devoted to revamping America’s railways in an effort to make them safer and more efficient. Yet America now faces one of transportation’s largest failures, even while DOT seems to not lack available funding.”

To aid in the investigation, laTurner said the lawmakers have sought all documents and information related to the Department’s response to the catastrophe.

To read the full letter sent to Secretary Pete Buttigieg, click HERE.

