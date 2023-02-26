Lawmakers demand answers from DoT following East Palestine derailment

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican lawmakers, including Jake LaTurner, have demanded answers from the Department of Transportation following its relaxed response to the East Palestine train derailment.

On Friday, Feb. 24, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he joined Republican peers on the Oversight and Accountability Committee to launch an investigation into the U.S. Department of Transportation’s failure to promptly respond to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Representative LaTurner said the failure caused an environmental and public health emergency. He said lawmakers are now concerned by the Department’s slow pace to resolve the ongoing emergency and have requested documents and information related to the derailment.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the ongoing crisis that began on February 3, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. A Norfolk Southern freight train’s derailment and the ensuing response released highly toxic chemical materials into the air, water, and soil—forcing residents of East Palestine to evacuate. This incident is an environmental and public health emergency that now threatens Americans across state lines,” wrote the Republican lawmakers. “Despite the U.S. Department of Transportation’s responsibility to ensure safe and reliable transport in the United States, you ignored the catastrophe for over a week. The American people deserve answers as to what caused the derailment, and DOT needs to provide an explanation for its leadership’s apathy in the face of this emergency.”

After the derailment, LaTurner indicated that crews held a controlled release and burn of the toxic chemicals - which included the explosive and carcinogenic vinyl chloride - that had been transported in the railcars. Some of these chemicals could still be present in the area as residents continue to report dead animals, strong odors, burning sensations, rashes and watery eyes.

The Congressman noted that fallout from the derailment continues to develop.

“One hazardous materials specialist explained, ‘We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open.’ As Secretary of Transportation, you must provide transparency to the American public on this matter. Instead, you have attempted to blame others for infrastructure that is within DOT’s ambit of responsibilities,” continued the Republican lawmakers. “Under your leadership, DOT supported President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, which included billions of dollars devoted to revamping America’s railways in an effort to make them safer and more efficient. Yet America now faces one of transportation’s largest failures, even while DOT seems to not lack available funding.”

To aid in the investigation, laTurner said the lawmakers have sought all documents and information related to the Department’s response to the catastrophe.

To read the full letter sent to Secretary Pete Buttigieg, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building
A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Topeka Police investigate a Sept. 30, 2022 homicide under the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown...
Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life

Latest News

The Pentagon announced a package Friday, marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion...
Friday marks 1 year since Russia invaded Ukraine
A new form of parental rights legislation is expected to pass out of the Kansas House,...
Parental rights bill panned by educators gains traction in Kansas House
Sen. Beverly Gossage, R-Eudora, recommended the Kansas Senate pass a bill forbidding use of...
Kansas Senate votes to block abortion medication prescriptions via telemedicine
FILE
Sen. Moran demands answers, reform amidst visa processing delays