Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student

Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess(Ryann Brooks | Emporia Gazette)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people gathered at Emporia High School Saturday night to honor Allison Hess.

Hess, a sophomore at EHS, died unexpectedly Thursday. According to KVOE Radio, circumstances of Hess’ death were not released.

According to the Emporia Gazette, Jordan Young, Emporia Middle School teacher and Hess’ middle school basketball coach, encouraged those in attendance to remember that Hess’ parents, Eric and Kari Hess, guided their daughter in a life of faith. “She’s fighting for your kingdom now,” Young said. “Alli’s spirit is going to live on forever.”

EHS’s basketball games against Washburn Rural were canceled Friday due to Hess’ death, but they are looking to reschedule the senior recognition activities that were originally scheduled.

Grief counselors will be on site at Emporia Middle School and High School Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and staff.

The district is reminding those who need extra support to call CrossWinds during business hours at (620) 343-2211 or after hours at (620) 343-2626, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A Crisis Text Line is also available at 741741.

