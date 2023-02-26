Holton Police warn residents of Publishers Clearing House scam

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Holton have warned residents to be wary of answering calls from unknown numbers as a Publishers Clearing House scam - along with various other scams - circulate the area.

The Holton Police Department says it has recently received numerous reports about multiple scams circulating the area, however, one specifically involves Publishers Clearing House.

HPD indicated that phone calls that claim a resident is a winner of a prize that requires them to send money or give personal information or bank information are scams.

Officials have reminded residents to never give any personal or bank information over the phone, never send money to claim a prize and that the Internal Revenue Service will never call and ask for information.

HPD noted that no legitimate sweepstakes - or anyone else for that matter - will ask winners to pay for their prizes. As such, the IRS - nor any law enforcement agency - will call and threaten a warrant for nonpayment.

As always, officials indicated that if it sounds too good to be true, it is.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building
A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Topeka Police investigate a Sept. 30, 2022 homicide under the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown...
Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life

Latest News

FILE
Two hospitalized after icy roads cause SUV to flip down Topeka embankment
FILE
Oklahoma City man hospitalized after ice causes rollover crash north of Topeka
FILE - The new Gage Park mini train is unloaded on Feb. 20, 2023.
Officials to celebrate Gage Park mini-train’s first run, Topekans enter drawing
FILE
Lawrence woman hospitalized following rear-end collision on KC highway