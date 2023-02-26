Holton Police warn residents of Publishers Clearing House scam

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Holton have warned residents to be wary of answering calls from unknown numbers as a Publishers Clearing House scam - along with various other scams - circulate the area.

The Holton Police Department says it has recently received numerous reports about multiple scams circulating the area, however, one specifically involves Publishers Clearing House.

HPD indicated that phone calls that claim a resident is a winner of a prize that requires them to send money or give personal information or bank information are scams.

Officials have reminded residents to never give any personal or bank information over the phone, never send money to claim a prize and that the Internal Revenue Service will never call and ask for information.

HPD noted that no legitimate sweepstakes - or anyone else for that matter - will ask winners to pay for their prizes. As such, the IRS - nor any law enforcement agency - will call and threaten a warrant for nonpayment.

As always, officials indicated that if it sounds too good to be true, it is.

