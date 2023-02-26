Heavy rain and thunderstorms tonight, possibly severe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be mild in the mid to upper 50s. Forecast temperatures have been lowered a few degrees from earlier because of expected clouds this midday/afternoon. If clouds turn out not as heavy, then temperatures will likely be closer to 60 degrees. Storms begin building in western Kansas as early as 6pm this evening and push east into Central and Northeast Kansas between 8pm to midnight and then it is out of here after that. Some storms could become strong producing isolated wind of 60-70 mph and hail as large as quarters.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. May squeak out a shower or two this afternoon, but unlikely.

Tonight: Heavy rain and thunderstorms. Storms will produce winds of 60-70 mph in some spots. Not everyone will see wind gusts of 60 mph, but we will have pockets of winds that strong. Lows tonight in the upper 40s. Winds become extremely windy behind the storm line from the WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Warm and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Let’s talk about tonight. Storms will be in North-Central Kansas by as early as 8pm, perhaps a little later. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, but not everyone will see that. Pockets of 60+ mph wind gusts are possible with these storms. Hail is not the main concern, although isolated quarter size hail is in the cards. This is also NOT a tornado event for us.

As the rain and storms push east, they continue to produce some severe winds and some small hail. Northeast Kansas can expect storms to arrive after 9pm and exiting into Missouri after midnight. Once again, pockets within these storms will become severe producing winds of 60 mph and hail as large as quarters. Tornado threat is nearly non-existent.

Rainfall amounts at the end of the storm will be promising between 0.50″ and 1.00″. The good news is that the thunderstorm rains will produce more runoff and low ponds or rivers will be filled more than compared to a light to moderate rainfall event.

Going into the wind bag is opened over Kansas and west winds will blow in at 20 to 30 mph producing gusts around 45 mph. Temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be mild in the upper 50sd to low 60s to round out the month of February. Another storm system will be in the southern plains Thursday and may move just far enough north to bring another round of moisture to Kansas Thursday night.

This second system has the potential to produce winter weather in the area, but there is great uncertainty in whether or not the track will be over Kansas or farther to our south. Should things adjust to the north, we may see some light snow showers Thursday night.

