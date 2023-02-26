Great Overland Station holds first Comic Convention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great Overland Station in Topeka hosted a comic convention for the time on Saturday.

“We love the fact that we get to celebrate the fact we have so many creative people in our community, be they comic book creators, writers for Star Trek. We’ve got people who were talking about how they animate for Robot Chicken. All sorts of great folks doing fun things that go from here in Topeka and effect people throughout the world,” said Mark Arganbright, program event manager at Grand Overland Station.

Not only is the event a chance to dress up and have fun, but Pros and Cons, twin cosplayers, say the best part is the sense of belonging they are able to feel in this community.

“We do all sorts of things as it comes to cosplay. We run convention cosplay contests, we also do a lot of paneling and judging as well. We’re huge, huge, huge advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cosplay community. We think that cosplay is a place where everyone has a place.”

The convention also features different workshops from comic book creators, cosplayers, and animators.

“I am doing a live drawing workshop for some girls that were cosplaying from ‘Wednesday’ ... and so I have Wednesay and Enid here and yeah just kind of breaking things down, answering questions and helping other young people who are wanting to get into art,” said Erica Batton, an artist at the event.

It’s also a perfect opportunity to display some of their favorite hobbies and passions.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, when it comes to the swords, I’m a big kid... and I really do enjoy, get a big kick out of this stuff,” said Zac of Ziggy’s West.

The convention attracted so many people that event planners say they are already starting to think about next year.

“This is... it almost seems past the point of a convention and getting to the point where it’s a festival. So maybe we need to think a little bit larger for next year,” Arganbright said.

