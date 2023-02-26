Emporia State sweeps the 2022-23 Turnpike Tussle

By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball has completed the season sweep over Washburn in the 2022-23 Turnpike Tussle.

On Saturday, the Hornets hosted the Ichabods for their final MIAA games of the regular season.

The women went first, with the Lady Hornets winning 77-63, fending off the second half comeback effort by the ‘Bods.

Then the men hit the court. The Hornets also secured the win after a competitive effort by both sides, 86-64.

Emporia State won the last doubleheader hosted by Washburn in early December.

It’s the first time ESU has beat Washburn in football and both basketball games in one year since 1984-85. It’s only the fourth time in history for one school to sweep all five games.

