Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman's life

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Details have been released into an icy crash along I-70 in Wabaunsee Co. which took a Kansas City woman’s life.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of the Snokomo Rd. exit on westbound I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Kevin Erazo Zelaya, 24, of Kansas Cit, had been headed west on the interstate when icy conditions caused control of the vehicle to be lost.

Officials noted that the pickup truck slid sideways and crashed into the ditch where it flipped and crashed into a fence and a tree line.

KHP said Erazo Zelaya was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. Two juveniles were also present in the vehicle, however, officials have not released information about their well-being.

Officials also indicated that the adult passenger in the pickup, Mayra Hernandez, 30, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

