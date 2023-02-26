6A and 5A State Wrestling Champions crowned

PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 6A and 5A State Wrestling Championships took place in Park City on Saturday, and six local student-athletes took home the gold.

Manhattan freshman Caeleb Hutchinson capped off his season with a 40-3 record, winning State in the 106 class.

In last year’s 106lb final, Washburn Rural’s Easton Broxterman fell to Junction City’s Ezekiel Witt. This time in a rematch between the two, Broxterman came out on top in the 113 class, winning State for the Junior Blues.

Another Junior Blue in the finals, freshman Landen Kocher-Munoz got it done in the 120 class, winning the State title.

One more for Manhattan, Jameal Agnew sealed his first State Championship in the 132 class.

Onto 5A, Seaman’s Jaxson Thomas secured the win in the 285 class.

Emporia’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul, the defending 145 state champion, can now call himself a 2x State Champ, winning the 150 class this year.

