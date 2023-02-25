TSCPL holds reception ahead of ‘Shades of Greatness’ exhibit’s opening

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sporting history is up to bat at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library.

Shades of Greatness is an exhibit from Kansas City’s Negro League Baseball Museum highlighting the history of the League, featuring more than 30 pieces of artwork depicting various players and other aspects.

The library held a reception Friday night before opening the exhibit Saturday.

“It is a stunning exhibit that looks at the story of the Negro League through artwork,” the library’s curator, Zan Popp, said. “We’ve got some strong pieces that are just this beautiful artistic interpretation of this rich story that started here in Kansas City.”

The exhibit will stay open through May 7.

Shades of Greatness runs Feb. 25 thru May 7 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.

