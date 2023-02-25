Topeka students compete in the 69th annual Shawnee Co. Spelling Bee

Topeka students compete in the 69th annual Shawnee Co. Spelling Bee
Topeka students compete in the 69th annual Shawnee Co. Spelling Bee(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Topeka Public Schools competed in the county’s spelling bee this weekend.

The 69th annual Shawnee Co. Spelling Bee returned this weekend. Students across different elementary and middle schools competed for their chance to go on to the state competition. Preetam Anaparthi, a student at Jay Schideler Elementary and the winner of this year’s competition, said a competition like this takes commitment.

“there’s a lot of words I had to get ready for,” said Anaparthi. “It also cuts a lot into your normal day, but if you have a lot of free time, it’s really good to use it.”

The spelling bee was made possible through a sponsorship by Forge. After last year’s competition was cancelled, 501 Topeka Public Schools and Forge made it possible for the students this year. Forge’s past chair, Richard Kelly, said that knowing how hard the students work for this opportunity means a lot to him.

“Being able to be out here and provide this type of experience for these kids is so important,” said Kelly. “Being able to see them come out here and put out all their hard work and effort.”

The competition began at 9 a.m. and continued until a winner was determined. And after multiple rounds for the final two, Preetam Anaparthi was declared the winner, making him move on to state competition if he successfully wins it. He will then move on to the national competition.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night...
Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death
A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday on Seth Child...
One life-flighted after cross-over crash Friday morning in Manhattan
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire
Chad Robert, 16, is back playing baseball and basketball after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.
Osage Co. teen shares comeback from sudden cardiac arrest

Latest News

Hayden's Noelia Cruz Play of the Night
KPZ Play of the Night
One of America’s longest running circus’ is back in town.
Arab Shrine Circus kicks off first back-in-town show
New court documents reveal new information in last September's murder of a man found under the...
Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide
One of America’s longest running circus’ is back in town.
Arab Shrine Circus kicks off first back in town show