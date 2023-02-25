Topeka students compete in the 69th annual Shawnee Co. Spelling Bee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Topeka Public Schools competed in the county’s spelling bee this weekend.

The 69th annual Shawnee Co. Spelling Bee returned this weekend. Students across different elementary and middle schools competed for their chance to go on to the state competition. Preetam Anaparthi, a student at Jay Schideler Elementary and the winner of this year’s competition, said a competition like this takes commitment.

“there’s a lot of words I had to get ready for,” said Anaparthi. “It also cuts a lot into your normal day, but if you have a lot of free time, it’s really good to use it.”

The spelling bee was made possible through a sponsorship by Forge. After last year’s competition was cancelled, 501 Topeka Public Schools and Forge made it possible for the students this year. Forge’s past chair, Richard Kelly, said that knowing how hard the students work for this opportunity means a lot to him.

“Being able to be out here and provide this type of experience for these kids is so important,” said Kelly. “Being able to see them come out here and put out all their hard work and effort.”

The competition began at 9 a.m. and continued until a winner was determined. And after multiple rounds for the final two, Preetam Anaparthi was declared the winner, making him move on to state competition if he successfully wins it. He will then move on to the national competition.

