Sheriff’s Office implements Phase III Accident Reporting
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has implemented Phase III Accident Reporting as a weather rain/ice mix causes slippery conditions.
Phase III means that the Sheriff’s Office will only respond to and investigate accidents such as:
- Injury, possible injury, or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Incidents of hit and run
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
Other accidents not under this list will be referred to the front desk at 785-251-2200 during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to not drive unless it is absolutely necessary. If you must drive, be sure to follow safe driving tips:
- Slow down for wet, snowy, and icy conditions
- Avoid quick braking or acceleration
- Find out about driving conditions before you go
- Every time - buckle up!
- Turn on your headlights when wipers are activated
- Never use cruise control in winter weather conditions
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.