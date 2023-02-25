Saturday forecast: Warmer today, tomorrow, storm Sunday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roadways have mostly dried this morning but there are a few slick spots so take it slow on the roads this morning. Sidewalks and other surfaces may still have some ice on them too this morning, but later this morning it shouldn’t be a worry. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph and partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be warm in the upper 50s and low 60s with a chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday evening into the overnight.

Storms Sunday night may become strong to low-end severe with winds of 60 mph the main hazard. There may also be some small hail in Northeast Kansas from this event. Rainfall totals appear heavy between 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall, potentially more with any thunderstorm.

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Rain chances are as high as they can be (100%) across Northeast and North-Central Kansas Sunday night. Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop along the dryline in West/Southwest Kansas into West Oklahoma and push east. While the risk for severe weather is higher in Oklahoma, Kansas may see a few storms become severe as the line marches east. Northeast Kansas may see some strong to severe storms that could produce 60 mph winds. There is also a chance at seeing some small hail, but possibly as large as quarter sized.

Severe weather potential Sunday evening. Highest risk for damaging winds is in Central and South-Central Kansas. Lower risk in North-Central and Northeast Kansas. From Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

Rainfall amounts will be ranged between 0.50″ and 0.75″ for most spots, but some areas will see upwards of an inch or more. Afterwards, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will stay nice in the upper 50s. We end February on Tuesday and March begins on Wednesday.

Most of next week will be above normal with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s through Wednesday. A storm system will skirt around Kansas to our south Thursday. The southern track will give us northerly winds to end next week with temperature brought down to around normal in the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.