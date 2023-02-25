No. 3 KU holds on to beat West Virginia

(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball escaped a close one with West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, beating the Mountaineers 76-74. West Virginia remains winless in Lawrence.

All five of KU’s starters scored in double figures. Dajuan Harris Jr. led with 17 points, followed by Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar Jr. with 16 each.

This marks KU’s 6th straight win. The Jayhawks are now 24-5 on the season, 12-4 in conference play.

They’ll host Texas Tech for their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night...
Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death
One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday on Seth Child...
One life-flighted after cross-over crash Friday morning in Manhattan
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire
Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
No. 14 K-State handles Oklahoma State on the road
KPZ Shawnee Heights vs Piper
KPZ Week 11 (B): Shawnee Heights 48, Piper 62
KPZ Week 11 (G): Eudora 38, Hayden 39
KPZ Week 11 (G): Leavenworth 40, Topeka West 54