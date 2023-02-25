No. 3 KU holds on to beat West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball escaped a close one with West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, beating the Mountaineers 76-74. West Virginia remains winless in Lawrence.

All five of KU’s starters scored in double figures. Dajuan Harris Jr. led with 17 points, followed by Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar Jr. with 16 each.

This marks KU’s 6th straight win. The Jayhawks are now 24-5 on the season, 12-4 in conference play.

They’ll host Texas Tech for their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

