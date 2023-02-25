No. 14 K-State handles Oklahoma State on the road

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 14 Kansas State men’s basketball escaped a close one in Stillwater, getting by Oklahoma State 73-68 on Saturday.

This is the Wildcats’ first Big 12 road win since January 7, when they took down Baylor in overtime.

K-State has now swept the Cowboys this season.

Markquis Nowell led the way for the ‘Cats with 22 points, followed by Keyontae Johnson’s 17.

The Wildcats are now 22-7 on the season, 10-6 in conference play.

They’ll host Oklahoma for their regular-season home finale on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.