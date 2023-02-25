No. 14 K-State handles Oklahoma State on the road
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 14 Kansas State men’s basketball escaped a close one in Stillwater, getting by Oklahoma State 73-68 on Saturday.
This is the Wildcats’ first Big 12 road win since January 7, when they took down Baylor in overtime.
K-State has now swept the Cowboys this season.
Markquis Nowell led the way for the ‘Cats with 22 points, followed by Keyontae Johnson’s 17.
The Wildcats are now 22-7 on the season, 10-6 in conference play.
They’ll host Oklahoma for their regular-season home finale on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.