Local Ukrainian reflects on anniversary of Russia-Ukraine War

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One year later, Russia and Ukraine are still in the midst of a war. A local Ukraine refugee looks back from when she left her homeland to her life now.

Mariia Potapenko fled Ukraine in March 2022. Leaving her husband, mom, and life behind. She said it was too dangerous to keep her family there, she grabbed her oldest son and daughter and left Ukraine.

“It was immediately,” said Potapenko. “Making sure to save my children. I understand if I stay here, I can be bombed.”

A year ago, the world witnessed Russia invade Ukraine. Mariia said that before the war, life was simple and normal for her.

“We lived our lives as usual life,” said Potapenko. “We worked; we went to dance school.”

Leaving her homeland was not easy for Mariia. She arrived six months later on U.S. soil, where she knew her children and herself were safe. Today, she reflects back on the terrifying moments and everything her country has gone through.

“Russia wants to separate us,” said Potapenko. “I think it’s genocidal for Ukrainians.”

Through adversity, Potapenko said one thing is for sure: Ukrainians stick together.

“But Ukrainians... they help each other in this situation.”

It may not be her homeland, but Potapenko has adopted a new life here in Topeka, where her kids go to school and she works. She said it was difficult to adjust at first, but she’s happy she made the decision.

“I enjoy life here, to be honest,” said Potapenko. “I feel safety here.”

