Local Ukrainian reflects on anniversary of Russia-Ukraine War

One year later, Russia and Ukraine are still in the midst of a war. A local Ukraine refugee looks back from when she left her homeland to her life now.
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One year later, Russia and Ukraine are still in the midst of a war. A local Ukraine refugee looks back from when she left her homeland to her life now.

Mariia Potapenko fled Ukraine in March 2022. Leaving her husband, mom, and life behind. She said it was too dangerous to keep her family there, she grabbed her oldest son and daughter and left Ukraine.

“It was immediately,” said Potapenko. “Making sure to save my children. I understand if I stay here, I can be bombed.”

A year ago, the world witnessed Russia invade Ukraine. Mariia said that before the war, life was simple and normal for her.

“We lived our lives as usual life,” said Potapenko. “We worked; we went to dance school.”

Leaving her homeland was not easy for Mariia. She arrived six months later on U.S. soil, where she knew her children and herself were safe. Today, she reflects back on the terrifying moments and everything her country has gone through.

“Russia wants to separate us,” said Potapenko. “I think it’s genocidal for Ukrainians.”

Through adversity, Potapenko said one thing is for sure: Ukrainians stick together.

“But Ukrainians... they help each other in this situation.”

It may not be her homeland, but Potapenko has adopted a new life here in Topeka, where her kids go to school and she works. She said it was difficult to adjust at first, but she’s happy she made the decision.

“I enjoy life here, to be honest,” said Potapenko. “I feel safety here.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night...
Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death
A person died in a garage fire early Thursday behind a residence at 1435 N.W. Jackson in North...
One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire
TyRon Wagner (left) Austin North (right)
Two behind bars after seperate attempts to run from traffic stops in Topeka
One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday on Seth Child...
One life-flighted after cross-over crash Friday morning in Manhattan

Latest News

City of Topeka, Police Chief file response to gender discrimination lawsuit
City of Topeka, Police Chief file response to gender discrimination lawsuit
Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building
A Topeka school capped off its Black History Month celebrations today with a living museum.
Williams Magnet caps off Black History Month with ‘living museum’
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire
Area kids got a sneak peek of the 83rd Annual Arab Shrine Circus ahead of its first show.
Elementary students catch glimpse of Circus before its first show