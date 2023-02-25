Lazy Toad Sports Bar to transform into a church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What was once a movie theater, then a workout facility, and now a bar will soon become a church.

What was once the Lazy Toad Sports Bar in the Fairlawn Plaza, located at 5331 SW 22nd Pl., is now being renovated into a God’s Storehouse church.

God’s Storehouse purchased the old Lazy Toad location because it was looking for more space for its congregation.

“As our day-to-day ministry has grown, we have been disciplining people and praying with people through our store, and so, we have really just come across the need of a larger space for our congregation to meet at,” said pastor Ricky Kloos.

However, according to pastor Ricky Kloos, the church also discovered another reason to open a church in the area — to fulfill the spiritual needs of the community.

“These are difficult times in our economy, and in our nation, and people need spiritual guidance, people need a place of refuge, and that’s ultimately — that is just our heart and desire with this location,” said Kloos.

If all goes well, the church is expecting to be open by Easter Sunday and have its first service.

