Kansas Highway Patrol confirms I-70 fatal crash

By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one person was killed in a wreck around 4:00 PM at I-70 near Snokomo Road in Wabaunsee County, south of Paxico.

To keep up to date on the latest accidents in the area, just go to Kandrive.org. The website currently shows the area of K99 / I-70 / K4 around Alma to maple hill and Eskridge partially ice covered.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updates as more information is released.

